Monsoon rains trigger flood warning in River Chenab, Jhelum

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that rivers Indus and Kabul are experiencing low flood with the rising trend in its Tarbela- Kalabagh, Kalabagh- Chashma reaches, and Wasrsak and Nowshera respectively.

According to the daily FFC report on Friday, yesterday’s high flows in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad and River Ravi at Jassar have receded and now they are flowing normally while rest of the major Rivers are also flowing with 'No Flood Condition'. A healthy Combined Live Storage of 9.490 MAF (70.59 % of maximum value of 13.443 MAF) is available at present. According to FFD, Lahore, Monsoon Low over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India) has remained stationary since the last 24 hours. This is resulting into penetration of Moderate Monsoon current from the Bay of Bengal into most parts of Pakistan except for Balochistan.

It is likely to get intensify further. As regards other weather systems, yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave has moved away Eastwards, but another fresh trough prevails over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Seasonal Low although weak, continues to prevail over Balochistan. For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and very heavy falls at one/ two places over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major rivers. For the same time period, isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Sindh. Current Monsoon activity is likely to intensify over the country during the next 48 hours.

In view of prevailing meteorological conditions, medium to high-level flood is expected in Rivers Chenab & Jhelum (upstream Mangla) including Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab during the next 72 hours. Water in Mangla dam reaches close to its maximum level Water level in the Mangla dam is rising close to its maximum 1211.85 feet level, with live storage of 5.112 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Friday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir reported as 68000 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir, the official sources said. The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country was Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 285300 cusecs and Outflows 251000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 62100 cusecs and Outflows 62100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 231000 cusecs and Outflow 231000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 68000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 112200 cusecs and Outflows 94000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 244600 cusecs and Outflows 237600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 223900 cusecs and Outflows 246900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 200800 cusecs and Outflows 182800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 181900 cusecs and Outflows 152100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 142300 cusecs and Outflows 88900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 73100 cusecs and Outflows 33700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 55500 cusecs and Outflow 44000 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 30500 cusecs and Outflows 19000 cusecs. The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1521.73 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.247 MAF. Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1211.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Friday 5.112 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.131 MAF. The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday. Monsoon rains likely to continue till July 26: PMD The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday indicated chances of monsoon rains to continue in the coming days. The monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal and a westerly trough was also affecting its upper parts that might persist during next few days, the PMD said.