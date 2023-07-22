Moonis Elahi declared absconder in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi – the scion of PTI President Parvez Elahi – was declared an absconder on Saturday in the money laundering case he has been nominated in after he fled the country. Moonis is currently living in Spain.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had lodged a case against Elahi and his son over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal which had revealed the businesses.

They are accused of concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms. Elahi allegedly purchased companies in Panama and there was an evidence of illegal transfer of money abroad, according to FIA sources.

On Saturday, a local court in the provincial capital not only declared him an absconder – as he failed to appear in person despite multiple notices issued – but also his travel history and the details of bank accounts while adjourning the proceedings till next hearing.

As part of being declared an absconder, the court started the process to freeze his assets, computerized national identity card, passport and bank accounts.

On the other hand, Moonis was declared a fugitive in another too case related to the Anti-Corruption Establishment in which he is accused of receiving bribes along with his father and Muhammad Khan Bhatti – the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

Earlier this week, Elahi – who was detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Section 3 in Lahore’s Camp Jail – was shifted to the Central Jail Rawalpindi – commonly known as Adiala jail – due to “the high-profile nature of the case”.