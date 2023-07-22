Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Murder accused awarded death sentence

Agencies
July 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -  Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to an accused of murder case here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, accused Hassan Shafique, a resident of Mouza Deeh in premises of Shah Shams police station had a land dispute with Majid of the same locality. In a fit of anger, the accused Hassan Shafique shot Majid dead after the exchange of hot arguments in the year 2021. The police concerned registered the case number 580/21 under Section 302/34 and arrested the accused.

Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 as compensation of the family of the deceased. The accused would face another six year imprisonment in case of default in payment of compensation amount.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023