Murder accused awarded death sentence

MULTAN - Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to an accused of murder case here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, accused Hassan Shafique, a resident of Mouza Deeh in premises of Shah Shams police station had a land dispute with Majid of the same locality. In a fit of anger, the accused Hassan Shafique shot Majid dead after the exchange of hot arguments in the year 2021. The police concerned registered the case number 580/21 under Section 302/34 and arrested the accused.

Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 as compensation of the family of the deceased. The accused would face another six year imprisonment in case of default in payment of compensation amount.