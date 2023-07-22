Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Officials on their toes amid threat of urban flooding, casualties

Officials on their toes amid threat of urban flooding, casualties
Web Desk
9:38 PM | July 22, 2023
National

Interim Punjab Minister for Information and Municipality Amir Mir and interim Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir on Saturday paid an emergency visit to areas inundated by rain. 

The areas included Garden Town, Jail Road, Davies Road, Lakshami Chowk, Lower Mall, Ferozepur Road, Gaddafi Stadium and Kalma Chowk. 

Mir said timely action had helped drain water from various areas. He said efforts were being made to drain water from other areas as well. “Wasa and other departments are carrying out the activity vigilantly,” he added.

“The Wasa MD and other officers are present in the field to oversee the progress,” he said. 

He went on to say that water had been drained from Lakshami chowk and other areas, adding that water would be drained from all areas. “All relevant departments have been put on alert,” he added. 

Earlier, interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited several inundated areas and directed the officials to expeditiously drain out water. He said he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring relief for people. 

Widespread rainfall to continue till July 26: Met office

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023