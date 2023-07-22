Officials on their toes amid threat of urban flooding, casualties

Interim Punjab Minister for Information and Municipality Amir Mir and interim Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir on Saturday paid an emergency visit to areas inundated by rain.

The areas included Garden Town, Jail Road, Davies Road, Lakshami Chowk, Lower Mall, Ferozepur Road, Gaddafi Stadium and Kalma Chowk.

Mir said timely action had helped drain water from various areas. He said efforts were being made to drain water from other areas as well. “Wasa and other departments are carrying out the activity vigilantly,” he added.

“The Wasa MD and other officers are present in the field to oversee the progress,” he said.

He went on to say that water had been drained from Lakshami chowk and other areas, adding that water would be drained from all areas. “All relevant departments have been put on alert,” he added.

Earlier, interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited several inundated areas and directed the officials to expeditiously drain out water. He said he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring relief for people.