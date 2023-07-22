Saturday, July 22, 2023
One killed, seven houses damaged in flash floods

APP
July 22, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported on Friday that recent flash floods have resulted in one fatality in Upper Dir and five houses damaged in the Upper Chitral areas.

According to official data, Sabz Ali, a 25-year-old son of Shamat Khan and resident of Aligasar in district Upper Dir, was swept away in a flash flood, and his body was later recovered.

In addition to this, the flash flood wreaked havoc in the Yarkhon village of Upper Chitral, leading to the complete demolition of five houses and partial damage to two others. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far. The floods also caused significant damage to ten shops, as well as to crops, gardens, and forests in the affected regions.

