An education specialist at UNICEF, Asif Abrar, recently pointed out that Pakistan tops the worldwide list of out of school children, outlining how this should be treated as no less than an education emergency. The barriers that influence access to education in this country are numerous, but the situation has worsened significantly over the past few years, first because of Covid and the resulting school closures, and then the devastating floods that hit the country last summer.

Based on UNICEF data, approximately 22.8 million children aged 5-16 in Pakistan do not attend school, accounting for 44 percent of the population in this age range. The unprecedented rains and floods last year had caused large-scale migrations and caused massive damage to school buildings, which ultimately affected the education of children in this age group.

The exodus of the masses from flood-affected areas has intensified the dropout ratio of children, which makes it impossible to achieve educational targets and outcomes. There are so many variables that need to be addressed. Quality of teachers, infrastructure, poverty, ill-equipped schools, curriculum design, cultural barriers and a lack of awareness; these are all areas where there is a deficiency of good and progressive policymaking and implementation.

Though the government has piloted some distance learning initiatives in certain parts of the country, such as TV learning programs and the TeleSchool app, there is still a lot more that needs to be done. Access and connectivity still remain an issue in many parts, which is essential for distance learning programs. The government needs to act on multiple fronts and should treat this as an emergency threatening the present and the future of the country. Pakistan has a booming youth population; this can either be an advantage or a massive risk for us going forward, and our education system will determine this fate.