Pak-China seminar held to secure Pakistan’s cotton yield

BEIJING - China Cotton Association, together with relevant experts from China’s cotton breeding, production, and processing sectors, held an online seminar via Zoom video conference with the All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). During the conference, Wang Jianhong, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Cotton Association, provided an overview of the association and its expert team to the Pakistani participants, highlighting the association’s active engagement in international affairs and its efforts to promote international exchanges in the Chinese cotton industry, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Wang expressed a strong desire to establish a cooperative partnership with Pakistan, fostering collaboration and communication in the cotton sector between the two countries. Asif Inam, President of APTMA, expressed gratitude to the China Cotton Association and extended an invitation to the Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan, with the aim of further deepening bilateral cooperation and communication.He emphasized Pakistan’s keen interest in learning from China’s successful experiences in the cotton sector and expressed the hope of seeking support and collaboration in cotton breeding, cultivation, and processing.

Subsequently, experts from China took turns to speak, sharing their practical experiences in the cotton industry.

They particularly focused on the scientific management system for cultivation, emphasizing how efficient planting management practices can enhance production efficiency.

The experts also pointed out that these experiences could provide valuable insights for Pakistan’s cotton production. In future collaborations, the Chinese experts expressed their willingness to share more professional knowledge with Pakistan and jointly explore best practices for the development of the cotton industry, promoting mutual progress in the field.

Both parties agreed during the meeting to further deepen exchanges and cooperation, strengthen technical exchanges and training, and promote the mutual prosperity and development of the cotton industries in China and Pakistan. This online seminar served as a crucial platform for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the cotton sector and marks a significant milestone in their collaborative relationship.