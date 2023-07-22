Pakistan ready to broker peace between Russia, Ukraine: FO

Says Pak-Russia ties solid n Afghanistan must stop cross border attacks n Pakistan, Ukraine to enhance cooperation n India urged to end protracted imprisonment of Shabbir Shah.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has said its ties with Russia are ‘solid’ and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through negotiations.

Speaking at a weekly news brief here yesterday, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan was prepared to assist in promoting dialogue to end the war. She emphasized Pakistan's strong relationship with Russia and its concern for the suffering of civilians on both sides.

She said Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last year. “Both Russia and Ukraine are our friends. We have a close relationship with the Russian Federation. As you have seen in recent months, there has been a flurry of visits exchanged between Pakistan and the Russian Federation. Chairman Senate recently visited Russia where bilateral cooperation was discussed. Our engagement with Russia will continue,” the spokesperson said.

She added: “We are concerned about the ongoing conflict, and about civilians on both sides. And we hope that this conflict will end soon on the basis of constructive dialogue and communication. Pakistan is ready to play its part in promoting that dialogue, which we believe is necessary for this conflict to end.” FO spokespersons said the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Pakistan marked the first-ever move of this kind since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993.

“The two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors for mutual benefit, such as trade, investment, higher education, agriculture, defence, and information technology,” Baloch said.

Regarding concerns about terrorist activities from Afghan soil, she said, “We believe that Afghanistan has given certain commitments, including in the trilateral agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. That outcome document clearly states that Afghanistan would not allow any individual or group including the TTP and ETIM to pose a threat to regional security. So, we hope that Afghanistan will adhere to the commitments that it has made to Pakistan and the international community and ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan,” she elaborated.

The spokesperson highlighted the case of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, the founder and president of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, who has been in detention for six years, with a total confinement of 36 years for his political ideology.

She urged India to release Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri political leaders and activists who demand their right to self-determination and are being held on fabricated charges. On the cypher issue, she said: “We have addressed this issue on several occasions from this podium over the last year or so. The numerous statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are on the record and can be referred to. Our position is very clear. And this Ministry has nothing further to add.”

Baloch said Iran “is a very close neighbour and friend of Pakistan, and we have extensive historical ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Relevant departments in Pakistan have developed strong links with their counterparts in Iran.”

She maintained that the visit of the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was in the context of his meetings with the military leadership of Iran at the invitation of Iranian defence officials to discuss defence cooperation.

Baloch said the 10-year celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were taking place not just in Pakistan but also in China.

“Our Ambassador in China has attended several events in Beijing. our minister for Planning was recently in Beijing to attend the Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, which was in the context of the 10th anniversary of CPEC. Pakistan and China have robust relations and we maintain a healthy exchange of visits between the two countries ,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan was “grateful to all its friends who have come to Pakistan’s assistance in this very difficult time. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are brotherly countries that have time after time stood by Pakistan in difficult circumstances and we appreciate their support to Pakistan.”

Providing an update on the Greek boat tragedy, the spokesperson informed that the mortal remains of four Pakistanis who perished in the disaster had been brought back to Lahore and Islamabad.

“The remaining bodies will be transported in the coming days, and the Pakistan Mission in Greece is in contact with Greek authorities for victims’ identification,” she said.