“In architecture, you must always strive to

capture the world’s truths, not just its facts.”

–I.M. Pei

The Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery, located near Mardan in Pakistan, was a center of Buddhist learning, worship, and exquisite art. Dating back to the 1st century CE, it showcases a blend of Gandhara and Indian architectural styles. Skilled artisans at the monastery created intricate stone carvings, statues, and frescoes, highlighting their mastery of the craft. This artistic excellence, combined with its religious significance, makes Takht-i-bahi a remarkable site. It stands as a UNESCO World Heritage site, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history and heritage of Buddhism in Pakistan, while also showcasing the vibrant artistic heritage of ancient Buddhism in the region.