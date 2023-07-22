Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 22, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“In architecture, you must always strive to 
capture the world’s truths, not just its facts.”
–I.M. Pei

The Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery, located near Mardan in Pakistan, was a center of Buddhist learning, worship, and exquisite art. Dating back to the 1st century CE, it showcases a blend of Gandhara and Indian architectural styles. Skilled artisans at the monastery created intricate stone carvings, statues, and frescoes, highlighting their mastery of the craft. This artistic excellence, combined with its religious significance, makes Takht-i-bahi a remarkable site. It stands as a UNESCO World Heritage site, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history and heritage of Buddhism in Pakistan, while also showcasing the vibrant artistic heritage of ancient Buddhism in the region.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023