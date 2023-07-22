Peshawar Mayor reviews security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Friday visited the control room established to monitor the overall security situation before the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

“It is the responsibility of all schools of thought to maintain an atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony, and brotherhood during the holy month,” he added.

On the occasion, Haji Zubair Ali also reviewed the CCTV cameras, street lights, and other arrangements in detail, directing officers to remain in the Supreme Command Post for immediate action in case of any problem.

The mayor was informed that meetings and processions were being continuously monitored from the control rooms.

Haji Zubair asked the policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and implement the safety and security plan in view of the current situation.

Meanwhile, Director East Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan, Focal Person Engineer Muhammad Riaz Khan, Chairman Imran Naveed, and others reviewed the Muharram arrangements in different areas of Peshawar including Kohati Gate, Muhammad Ali Johar Road, Sarki Gate, Qissa Khawani Bazar, Ko Cha Risaldar and other areas.