Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFA meets stakeholders to make system more efficient

PFA meets stakeholders to make system more efficient
Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday held a conference of stakeholders at Alhamra Arts Council to make the system more effective by addressing issues and suggestions for improving and easing food businesses. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar and representatives of national and multinational food companies participated in the conference. Meanwhile, stakeholders made suggestions to the PFA regarding food licences, labelling, medical screening and checking system. The DG PFA also answered the questions of food business representatives. Addressing the participants, Raja Anwar said the process of issuing product labels and food licences is being further expedited. Moreover, an action plan will be developed for recycling used oil. He said that separate directorates have been created to improve the quality of used oil, milk and water.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023