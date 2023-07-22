PM approves key projects to attract investments from friendly countries

Shehbaz Sharif chairs second meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council n Directs authorities to extend impeccable facilitation to investors interested in undertaking, actualising multi-billion projects n PM Shehbaz, COAS General Syed Asim Munir discuss strategy to quell TTP n PM condemns Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden n Urges OIC to put end to abominable practice of desecration of holy books.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired the second meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council held in the federal capital. The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Ministers, federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction on functioning of SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations. The Apex Committee also reviewed various projects presented by ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC. At the end, after a fruitful discussion and consensus, the prime minister gave approval of projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in Agricultural, Livestock, Minerals, Mining, IT and Energy Sectors, and also directed to extend impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising these projects.

Meanwhile, COAS General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the internal and external security situation with particular reference to recent surge in the terrorism incident in KPK and Balochistan.

The meeting took place before the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting which was also attended by the army chief. Army chief apprised the PM about his recent visit to Iran and his meetings with civil military leadership. On internal front security at western borders and rise of terrorism in KP and Balochistan also came under discussion.

Both reviewed the background of the terrorism incidents in KP and Balochistan and discussed the strategy to quell the militants, particularly TTP. Both agreed that security is imperative for the country to attract foreign investment in Pakistan under SIFC body. Professional matters of the armed forces also came under discussion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the civilised world to come forward and take steps to put an end to the abominable practice of desecration of the holy books.

“The attitudes that incite religious hatred, promote violence and encourage terrorism and militancy, need to be checked,” he said in a tweet. The prime minister said no civilised society would allow the desecration of holy personages, symbols and divine books in the name of freedom of expression. “The grant of permission to desecrate the Holy Quran, Torah & Bible is part of a sinister, vile and despicable agenda whose sole aim could be to threaten world peace,” he said. The prime minister said: “We should not let a handful of Satanic characters undermine our shared values of peace, and tolerance, pluralism.”

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to launch a campaign to seek a reversal of the decision of allowing the sacrilege of holy books. The prime minister, in a statement, said that from the platform of the Organisations of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the government would help create a common strategy to get rid of evil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the sequence of events evidenced that this was not a freedom of expression but part of a political and satanic agenda. “The whole world of Islam and Christianity must collectively stop this conspiracy. Satan’s followers are blaspheming the holy book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and the Gospel encouraged desecrators. “This is the promotion of hatred which is not allowed under international law.”

He said such attitudes of religious incitement, provocation to terrorism, and violence were fatal to world peace. “These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally,” the prime minister remarked. Pakistan has all ingredients to tap IT exports worth $25 bln: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan had all the ingredients to increase its Information Technology (IT) exports to the tune of $25 billion in two to three years.

“Investment in the IT sector can fetch quick rewards and dividends and go a long way in addressing our unemployment problem,” he said on his tweet handle account.

The PM, who a day earlier attended the national seminar on untapping the IT potential of Pakistan, said the event held under the banner of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a reflection of our collective resolve to make Pakistan IT hub. “The seminar, attended by all stakeholders from the public & private sectors, laid the groundwork for an IT revolution that the country so desperately needs,” he said.

He said, “The SIFC, which represents the whole-of-the-government approach, will ensure the provision of policy continuity and predictability in the IT, agriculture, mines and minerals, and defense production sectors.”

“Governments may come and go but the economic revival plan will be implemented with the same energy and passion,” he said. “The IT industry will have all the facilitation, and it needs to grow under a one-window arrangement.” “It is now on the industry leaders to access the most of the opportunity. I have my full faith in their ability,” he added.