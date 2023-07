ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi to enquire after his health. It was the first phone call by the prime minister to the president in the last one year. He expressed best wishes for the president and prayed for the complete and early recovery of Dr Alvi. President Alvi had received an ankle injury while jogging a few days ago . President Alvi thanked the prime minister for his phone call.