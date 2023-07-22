Saturday, July 22, 2023
Police release security plan for third Muharram

July 22, 2023
FAISALABAD  -   Police have released security plan for majalis and mourning processions to be taken out on 3rd Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Saturday) in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that 185 majalis will be held and 5 mourning processions will be taken out in the district on 3rd Muharram.

He said that 56 majalis will be held in Jaranwala division, 47 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 34 in Madina Town division and 14 majalis will be arranged in Lyallpur division. Similarly, 3 mourning processions will be taken out from Iqbal division and one procession each from Madina Town division and Lyallpur division.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 28 Sub Inspectors, 314 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 145 head constables and more than 2100 constables will provide security cover to the majalis and processions. A number of teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force will also remain on patrolling in the city, he added.

Two motorcycle lifer netted

FOUR DACOITS ARRESTED, 7 MOTORCYCLES, OTHER ITEMS RECOVERED

Mamonkanjan police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four active members and recovered seven motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing four outlaws including ring leader Qasim, Imran, Tanvir and Ameen who were wanted to the police in 27 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered 7 snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs.500,000, illegal weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

