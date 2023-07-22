Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police say stolen vehicle used at Bara tehsil attack

APP
July 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Khyber Police said on Friday that the vehicle used by the suicide bombers in a terrorist attack that took place the other day at the tehsil office’s compound at Bara was stolen from Rawalpindi on July 17.

The vehicle was stolen from City Shopping Center Rawalpindi against which a case was registered at New Town Police Station in the city, said First Information Report. It added that police traced the vehicle owner identified as Hamza, a resident of New Shakrial through its registration number LEG 9086. According to the FIR, the car owner was at the shopping centre, and upon his return he found his car missing.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023