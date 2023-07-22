Program launched to help Somalian students in science & technology, higher education  

ISLAMABAD - In order to support Somalian students in their endeavors in science and technology as well as in the higher education sector, COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has launched a specialized “Somalia Science and Technology Cooperation Program” in a ceremony here on Friday.

The initiative was launched with the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Somalia here in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Technology. Addressing the ceremony, COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the need for joint collaborative country-specific programs to address the specific needs of each OIC member state with tailor-made solutions.

He appreciated the efforts of Somalian Ambassador Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim and the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, for launching this program.

The Charge de Affairs, Embassy of the Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim appreciated the visionary initiative taken by the COMSTECH leadership to address the Science and Technology needs of his country.

He thanked Prof. Choudhary for starting country-specific programs for OIC member states specifically in the African continent, adding the program will contribute to further mutual collaboration.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nairobi, Kenya, Saqlain Syedah addressed the launching ceremony online and appreciated the COMSTECH initiative for Somalia, and other African OIC member states.

The University of Lahore Rector Dr. Muhammad Ashraf applauded the efforts of COMSTECH for expanding collaborative programs with African countries, stating being a member of CCoE the University of Lahore is an active partner in all its programs.

He informed that over 500 foreign students including 360 African students were enrolled at the University of Lahore and it has also established a Medical College in Uganda.

