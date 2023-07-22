Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Providing basic health facilities to everyone, top priority: DC

STAFF REPORT
July 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday vsited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the patients. During the visit, he checked the Dressing Room, Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) rooms, emergency wards, CT scan room, laboratory and medicine stores. Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr  Aijaz Samo briefed him about various matters of the Hospital. The DC said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of the Sindh government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023