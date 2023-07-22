Saturday, July 22, 2023
Punjab government promotes 13 officials

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE:  -  The Punjab government through a notification has promoted 13 high rank officials belonging to grade 19to next grade to the rank of Secretary government of Punjab/ Commissioner of the Division and other equivalentpost to grade 20, at their present post of posting, here on Friday. According to the official notification, member (Judicial-II) Syed Najaf Iqbal BS-19, member (Judicial VIII), Rana Shaukat Ali BS-19, member (Judicial-III) Rafid Ahmad Malhi and member (Consolidation) Abdul Waheed, Board of revenue Punjab have been promoted to grade 20. Secretary Food Department Muhammad Zaman Wattoo (BS-20 ) on officiating basis has been promoted to grade 20. Director General public libraries, Muhammad Azhar Hayat BS- 19 has been promoted to grade 20. Registrar Cooperative Societies Ishfaq Ahmad BS-19 has been promoted to grade 20. Director General Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regularity Authority, Tariq Mehmood BS-19 has been promoted to grade 20.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

