Punjab govt to receive online charity for shrines

Lahore - The Punjab government has decided to receive online donations and charities for major shrines throughout the province in addition to the existing system of such contributions to shrines’ income.

In this connection, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday approved the creation of an online platform named Nazrana Online. This platform aims to facilitate online offerings and donations at significant shrines throughout the province.

The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Through this user- friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online. Moreover, individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the almsgiving process and witness the live distribution of alms.

To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs. Dedicated websites will be established for revered places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shukar, and other important shrines. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines.

Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded. Furthermore, measures will be taken to address traffic concerns, and suitable parking facilities and anchorage will be provided in the basement area.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker CM, has stressed the urgency of accelerating the renovation and improvement work at the shrines of Hazrat Pir Makki and Waris Shah.

Separately, under the guidance of the caretaker chief minister, the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman has been opened to the public following the CM’s inspection of the ongoing renovation and expansion work.

During his visit, he interacted with the workers, secretary C&W, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, and their teams, offering heartfelt congratulations for their dedicated efforts in the construction work. Mohsin Naqvi expressed genuine admiration for the exceptional quality of the renovation, highlighting that the upper part of the shrine is scheduled for completion by the 12th of Muharram.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of widening the road leading to the shrine, as it will significantly enhance public accessibility. Thanks to the blessings of Allah Almighty and the concerted efforts of the authorities involved, the shrine has now been made accessible to the devoted public, and he offered prayers for the well-being of the nation.