Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Raisani leaves for Wadh to reconcile warring tribes

Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
National, Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  A delegation of tribal leaders under the leadership of Chief of Sarawan and former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Mohammad Aslam Khan Raisani left for Wadh to reconcile the warring tribes of Khuzdar district. In order to reduce the ongoing tension in Wadh, Resani has launched reconciliation efforts to convince the warring tribes led by MNA Akhtar Mengal and tribal chief Shafiq Mengal. Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani also accompanied the former chief minister, spokesperson Sarawan House said.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023