Raisani leaves for Wadh to reconcile warring tribes

QUETTA - A delegation of tribal leaders under the leadership of Chief of Sarawan and former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Mohammad Aslam Khan Raisani left for Wadh to reconcile the warring tribes of Khuzdar district. In order to reduce the ongoing tension in Wadh, Resani has launched reconciliation efforts to convince the warring tribes led by MNA Akhtar Mengal and tribal chief Shafiq Mengal. Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani also accompanied the former chief minister, spokesperson Sarawan House said.