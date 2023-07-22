Saturday, July 22, 2023
Rally condemns suicide attack on tehsil compound

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber   -  A protest rally was organized by the residents of Khyber in response to the tragic suicide attack on the tehsil compound that occurred yesterday. The rally took place on Friday in front of the Bara press club.

During the demonstration, individuals from various political and social organizations participated, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. The protesters strongly condemned the offence that took place the previous day, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and injuries to eleven others. They expressed their sorrow over the loss of precious lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the departed souls.

The speakers at the rally, including Khan Wali Afridi, the ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Bara chapter, and Aftab Shinwari, among others, categorically denounced the suicide blast. They placed blame on certain elements that deliberately aim to disrupt the peaceful environment of Bara. These elements have caused a resurgence of target killings and bomb blasts in the area, raising concerns about the competence of the security agencies

Our Staff Reporter

