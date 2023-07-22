Recent floods affect several localities in GB

Gilgit - Secretary Works Department Gilgit-Baltistan (GB PWD) is taking proactive measures to address the consequences of floods that have impacted several localities in the region.

Sadar Khan said that effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, and GB PWD is working diligently to mitigate its adverse effects on the infrastructure.

Recent floods have disrupted road links and caused damage to various areas in Gilgit-Baltistan and GB PWD has swiftly mobilised its machinery and equipment including bulldozers, cranes and excavators to accelerate the restoration and rehabilitation process.

The signs of climate change are undeniable, and its impact on natural disasters such as floods requires immediate attention and action. GB PWD acknowledges the reality of climate change and is committed to being at the forefront of mitigating its consequences for the region.

GB PWD is collaborating with various government agencies, local authorities, and community stakeholders to expedite the recovery process and provide relief to those impacted by the floods.