Saturday, July 22, 2023
Revised Pemra law aims to empower journalists: Marriyum

Agencies
July 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Information and Broadcasting, MarriyumAurangzaib on Thursday announced the formulation of a new Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law after extensive consultation of the incumbent government with all stakeholders during last one year having prime objective to benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment in the country. Addressing at the National Assembly after the introduction of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the minister emphasized the current government’s unwavering commitment to a media landscape that is unbiased and accountable.

Agencies

