Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

London - Britain’s ruling Conservatives on Friday held the former seat of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but saw hefty majorities in two other constituencies evaporate as voters responded to scandals during his tenure and high inflation. Rishi Sunak had been expected to become the first prime minister in decades to lose three parliamentary seats in one day. He was spared that humiliation thanks to a narrow victory in the northwest London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. That result, driven by opposition to Labour mayor Sadiq Khan’s contentious expansion of a vehicle pollution tax to outer London, offered the embattled Tory leader some relief. But the erasure of his party’s 19,000 majority in the Somerton and Frome seat in southwest England, and its 20,000 majority in the Selby and Ainsty constituency in the northeast, represent bitter blows ahead of an expected general election in 2024.

“By-elections midterm for an incumbent government are always difficult, they rarely win them,” Sunak told reporters Friday morning, while visiting Uxbridge and South Ruislip. “The message I take away is that we’ve got to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people... and earn people’s trust for the next election.”

But his Conservatives face defeat nationally next year if Thursday’s results are repeated.

Labour took the seat of Selby and Ainsty by 16,456 votes to 12,295, in what its leader Keir Starmer said was the biggest-ever swing to the party in its history.

“We hear that cry for change away from the chaos, away from those rising bills, the crumbling public services,” he told supporters during a victory visit there on Friday.