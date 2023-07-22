Saturday, July 22, 2023
Schedule of Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan revealed

Schedule of Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan revealed
Web Desk
9:32 PM | July 22, 2023
National

The expected schedule of the return of Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has been revealed.

According to sources, he will leave Saudi Arabia for Dubai and then return to London in the next few days and he will leave for Pakistan after a 5-6 week stay in London.

After arriving in London, the preparations for the return of Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Muslim League (N), to Pakistan will be completed while he had important meetings with the royal family in Saudi Arabia.

