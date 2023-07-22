Senate body for amicably resolving Sawand-Sundrani feud

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Friday called upon the authorities concerned to help amicably resolve the Sawand-Sundrani feud in Kashmore, Sindh. The committee met here at the Parliament House with Senator Walid Iqbal in chair. The committee deliberated on the point of public importance regarding the murder of Prof Ajmal Sawand in Kandhkot, Sindh.

Irfan Ali Samo, SSP Kashmore, apprised the committee that Dr Ajmal Sawand’s murder was the outcome of old enmity between Sawand and Sundrani tribes. He further informed the forum that, since the committee last took up the matter on 7th June 2023, when SSP Kashmore had assured it that the culprits would be apprehended very soon, the Sindh police had made two further raids on the hideout of the culprits in Katcha forest area to arrest the accused Aijaz Ali Sundrani and his nine accomplices, but to no avail.

He said the police were equipped with ordinary weapons while the culprits attacked the police with rocket launchers, mortars and other sophisticated weaponry. In addition, since the last time the matter was taken up, yet the Sawand tribe killed another member of the Sundrani tribe. The committee thereupon expressed its concern upon the writ of the state not being enforceable in the territory concerned and unanimously recommended that Sindh government should equip the police with the modern weaponry and that all resources of the state should be used to arrest the miscreants. The committee recommended that sincere attempts be made to resolve the Sawand-Sundrani feud amicably so that the blood-letting should end.

The committee unanimously recommended that the interior and defence Ministries be also called upon to take necessary action in this regard, and directed the Sindh police to submit a progress report within one month. The meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Ali Raza Bhutta, SSP Kashmore, Irfan Ali Samo, and other senior officers of relevant departments.