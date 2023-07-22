Shares index gains 522 points  

Saturday, July 22, 2023
July 22, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 522.42 points, a positive change of 1.15 percent, closing at 45,920.73 points against 45,398.31 points the previous trading day. A total of 504,550,463 shares were traded during the day as compared to 464,226,100 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.012  billion against Rs 10.104 billion on the last trading day. As many as 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

APP

Business

