PM Shehbaz promises to accept people's verdict in elections

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid foundation stone of different projects at Sharaqpur – a town in Sheikhupura district – on Saturday, he said the journey towards development led by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sabotaged in 2018.

Describing it as a conspiracy against the prosperity of Pakistan, the prime minister said they would accept the people’s verdict in the next general elections as he added that Nawaz was the architect of both the country’s development and the CPEC.

Elections were not far away when the people would make the decision, he told a gathering, recalling that the PTI chief used to accuse him of bribing the youth when he gave way laptops. These were laptops, not Kalashnikov, the prime minister remarked.

He questioned whether he should have supplied heroin or cocaine to the children as he promised to provide laptops to everyone in the country if brought into power again.

Shehbaz listed developing the agriculture sector as the top priority and said information technology was another subject that could generate job opportunities for youth and help the country develop. Exploring and developing the natural resources was the third on his wish list.

The last four years were wasted, said the prime minister who added that the country would have been marching on the path of development if Nawaz was in charge as he had aimed at making Pakistan an Asian Tiger.

He recalled that the entire opposition was declared dacoits and thieves, and had been pushed to the wall and jailed by the previous government.

The prime minister said uplift projects could be materialised only if the national kitty had the required funds. Pakistan was again put on the right track after avoiding default, he assured the audience.

He acknowledged the fact that poor were crushed by inflation but noted that the trend would soon be checked through hard labour.