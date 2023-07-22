Shujaat meets party leaders from Sindh

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders from Sindh and Hyderabad division met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence

In the meeting, the political situation in Hyderabad came under discussion with the PML-Q president directing the leaders to highlight the manifesto of the party in public so that people can play their role in making the party successful.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Punjab General Secretary Chaudhary Shafi Hussain, Additional General Secretary Umar Bashir were present in the meeting.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Sindh Chaudhary Mazharul Haq and President Hyderabad Division Nasir Baloch also participated in the meeting.