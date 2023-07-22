Saturday, July 22, 2023
Sindh Reserve Police merged into rapid response force

July 22, 2023
KARACHI-The Sindh Reserve Police has been merged into the rapid response force (RRF), SSP (RRF) Ali Raza told this in a briefing during the meeting chaired by Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.
He said seven platoons of RRF in Kashmore, three platoons in Ghotki, and one platoon in Shikarpur Katcha Area were engaged in intelligence-based operations against crimes, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police on Thursday. SSP RRF said for the Crowd Management Unit (CMU) operating under RRF, a building was needed in Hyderabad and Sukkur while currently, the number of vehicles available with RRF was 65. He further informed that five master trainers from Punjab had trained 34 trainers who had passed out.
IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said arms and ammunition and other required equipment and supplies etc. had been allotted to RRF while comprehensive recommendations for required additional equipment and vehicles should be sent soon so that these steps could be finalized in the budget of the financial year 2023/24. The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs of Operations, Training, Special Branch, DIGPs of Headquarters, Investigation/Crime Branch, T&T, Establishment, Finance, RRF and AIGPs of Admin and Logistics.

OUR STAFF REPORT

