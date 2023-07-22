Sports goods makers seek one-stop support for SMEs

ISLAMABAD - Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SGMEA) has emphasised the need for a one-window facility (OWF) to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in enhancing their efficiency and boosting the sports goods industry’s growth.

Recognising the critical role of SMEs in driving economic growth, SGMEA secretary general Mohsin Masood has urged the government to establish a dedicated OWF aimed at supporting the specific needs of SMEs in the sports goods sector. He said the proposed OWF would serve as a single point of contact for SMEs, streamlining various administrative processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and providing comprehensive assistance throughout the different stages of business operation.

“This facility aims to remove barriers that hinder the growth of these enterprises, enabling them to focus on their core competencies and contribute to the country’s overall economic development.” He emphasised that SMEs are the lifeline of Pakistan’s sports goods industry, and their growth is pivotal in tapping the country’s export potential. “Establishing a dedicated, user-friendly OWF will not only facilitate their functioning but also ensure that they gain the necessary guidance and support on different fronts, including regulatory compliance, financial resources and market intelligence.”

Talking to WealthPK, Mohsin Masood noted that the OWF would offer a wide range of services to SMEs, including simplified licensing and registration procedures, assistance with compliance requirements, access to financial resources and expert guidance, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry players.

Moreover, he said the OWF would leverage technology to provide online platforms and databases, allowing SMEs to access up-to-date information related to domestic and international markets, as well as technological advancements in sports goods manufacturing. “This access to vital data, combined with the guidance offered by industry experts, will empower SMEs, enabling them to make informed decisions and strengthen their competitiveness.”

He said SGMEA is engaged with relevant government agencies, trade associations, and industry leaders to push for establishing OWF, highlighting the benefits of this initiative not only for SMEs but also for the overall growth and development of the sports goods industry.

The SGMEA secretary general said that the proposed OWF aligns with the government’s vision of promoting SMEs and facilitating ease of doing business. “Providing SMEs with a comprehensive support system will help unleash their potential within the sports goods manufacturing and export domain, ultimately contributing to increased revenues and higher employment opportunities.”