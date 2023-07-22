Three killed, over 20 injured in M9 motorway accident

JAMSHORO-Three passengers died and over 20 got injured in an accident on M9 Motorway on Friday.

According to police, a passenger bus en route to Hyderabad from Karachi met an accident with a truck on the motorway. As a result, three passengers died on the spot while over 20 were injured. The injured and bodies were moved to nearby hospital by the rescue sources.

Earlier in Feb 2023, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

Rescue and police officials said that 12 passengers passed away at the spot while two others expired at the hospital. The driver of the bus was also killed in the fatal accident. Reportedly all the victims were travelling back to Lahore from Islamabad after attending a marriage ceremony. The reason behind the tragic incident is said to be tyre burst while overtaking on motorway.

Two brothers killed in motorway accident near Ubauro, Ghotki

Two brothers were killed on the spot when a speeding Mazda vehicle collided with a trailer near Motorway Ubauro, a town in Ghotki District of Sindh on Friday.

The deceased brothers have been identified as Muhammad Rashid, 35, and Muhammad Aslam, 30, both residents of Sukkur. The accident occurred when the Mazda was speeding and lost control while overtaking another vehicle. The Mazda then collided with a trailer, killing the two brothers instantly.

The driver of the trailer has been arrested by the police. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their family for burial. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The accident has once again highlighted the need for increased vigilance and safety measures on the motorways.