Turi inaugurates 2,056 flats for workers community

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi here Friday inaugurated the project of 2056 residential flats for workers and said no compromise would be made to protect the rights of the worker community.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said that no compromise would be made on the rights of workers according to manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party. He said that the People Party had always prioritised welfare of the working class and has made efforts to resolve their basic problems.