Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two motorcycle lifer netted

STAFF REPORT
July 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Two accused involved in motorcycle lifting from different areas of the megalopolis were arrested by Eidgah police station and recovered a stolen motorcycle, chassis, and engines. According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Friday, the most wanted accused Muhammad Irfan and Javed involved in motorcycle lifting were arrested by Eidgah police station in an intelligence-based operation. 

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, the chassis of 15 snatched/stolen motorcycles, and the engines of four motorcycles. All were stolen/snatched from different areas of the city. They used to sell stolen or snatched motorcycles in parts. They have been handed over to an anti-vehicle lifting cell for further legal proceedings.

 

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023