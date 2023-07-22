Two motorcycle lifer netted

KARACHI - Two accused involved in motorcycle lifting from different areas of the megalopolis were arrested by Eidgah police station and recovered a stolen motorcycle, chassis, and engines. According to SSP City Arif Aziz on Friday, the most wanted accused Muhammad Irfan and Javed involved in motorcycle lifting were arrested by Eidgah police station in an intelligence-based operation.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, the chassis of 15 snatched/stolen motorcycles, and the engines of four motorcycles. All were stolen/snatched from different areas of the city. They used to sell stolen or snatched motorcycles in parts. They have been handed over to an anti-vehicle lifting cell for further legal proceedings.