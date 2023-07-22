Ziaullah reviews security steps to maintain law & order situation in Wadh

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove presided over a video link meeting on the tense situation in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday. In the meeting, Commissioner Khuzdar Dawood Khilji, Additional Secretary Home Inamul Haque, Col. Asad 12 Corps, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Jameel Rind, SSP Wadh and other senior officials also participated in the meeting through video link. Commissioner Khuzdar Dawood Khilji’s briefed the meeting about the tense of Wadh Situation and the progress of security measures in the area. He, in the briefing, said that on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the Home Minister, measures were being taken to deploy security forces in sensitive areas to maintain peace in the area. Minister Ziaullah Longove said that law enforcement agencies have taken all their steps since day one in order to ensure the protection of public lives in the area.