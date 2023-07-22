Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zmarak urges BFA officers to ensure provision of hygienic food

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
National, Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   Balochistan Minister for Food Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Friday urged the newly appointed officers in Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) to ensure the provision of quality and hygienic food to the masses. The newly appointed youth should take specific measures to curtail adulteration in food in all over the province, he said. Zmarak said the provincial government has provided employment opportunities and encouraged the educated youth to play a role in the development of the country. Speaking on the occasion of the distribution of appointment orders held at Balochistan Food Authority, the minister said the youth have abilities but there is a need to provide them resources and opportunities to realize their potential. The recruitment process for the vacant posts in Balochistan Food Authority has been completely transparent while the eligible and deserving candidates have been selected as Food Safety Officers, Lab Technologists, and Food Safety Supervisors on the basis of merit. Provincial Secretary Food Mujeeb Ur Rehman Panezai and Director General BFA Mohammad Naeem Bazai and other officers of the authority participated in the ceremony. Drawing attention to food safety standards, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai expressed concerns over the daises and deaths of people caused by unhygienic food on a daily basis.

Two motorcycle lifer netted

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023