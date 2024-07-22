11 killed, 1,280 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE - Eleven people were killed and 1,280 others injured in 1,158 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 567 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 713 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 696 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 478 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 234 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 101 accidents and 114 victims, and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 77 victims. According to the data, 1,045 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 28 vans, five passenger buses, 22 truck and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.