Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

11 killed, 1,280 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Eleven people were killed and 1,280 others injured in 1,158 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.  As many as 567 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 713 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 696 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 478 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 234 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 101 accidents and 114 victims, and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 77 victims. According to the data, 1,045 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 28 vans, five passenger buses, 22 truck and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024