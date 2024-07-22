1900-litre spurious beverage seized, discarded

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and discarded more than 1,900-liter spurious beverage (juice) and got a case registered against the accused who managed to escape from the scene during PFA raid. A PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted in new Abadi Mazhabi Wala and unearthed a juice factory where the accused were preparing spurious beverage (juice) packets under fake and counterfeit labels of a brand. The PFA team got samples from the spot which proved the beverage (juice) fake and injurious to human health.

Therefore, the team confiscated more than 1900 liter spurious juice packets packed in different weights and were ready to supply in the markets but it was discarded after seizure.

The team also confiscated chemicals, machines and other items from the spot whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene when the PFA team conducted raid.

Hence, the PFA team sealed premises of the juice factory and got a case registered against the accused, spokesman added.