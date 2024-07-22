Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1900-litre spurious beverage seized, discarded

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and discarded more than 1,900-liter spurious beverage (juice) and got a case registered against the accused who managed to escape from the scene during PFA raid. A PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted in new Abadi Mazhabi Wala and unearthed a juice factory where the accused were preparing spurious beverage (juice) packets under fake and counterfeit labels of a brand.  The PFA team got samples from the spot which proved the beverage (juice) fake and injurious to human health.

Therefore, the team confiscated more than 1900 liter spurious juice packets packed in different weights and were ready to supply in the markets but it was discarded after seizure.   

The team also confiscated chemicals, machines and other items from the spot whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene when the PFA team conducted raid.

Pakistan lodges protest with German govt over attack on Consulate: Dar

Hence, the PFA team sealed premises of the juice factory and got a case registered against the accused, spokesman added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024