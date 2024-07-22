Monday, July 22, 2024
4 illegal petrol stations sealed

July 22, 2024
HYDERABAD  -   On the directives of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Munawer Jabeen conducted an operation against illegal petrol pumps here on Sunday.

According to an official handout, the action was taken in the Tandojam area in taluka Hyderabad during which 4 illegal units selling petrol were sealed.

Small cabins associated with those filling stations were also removed. The DC said they were committed to ensuring the safety and legality of all petrol stations in the region.

