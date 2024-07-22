8-year-old girl, woman shot at for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI - A woman and a young girl were shot at and injured after the former put up resistance during a robbery in Karachi’s Mauripur area on Sunday. Police said the suspects snatched a phone and purse from the family and fled away. The victim’s family had come to Hawkes Bay for a picnic and their vehicle had broken down on the way, said police.

While they were waiting for the car to be fixed, the robbers came and snatched their belongings, and upon resistance, injured them. The law enforcers said the injured 35-year-old woman and eightyear- old girl were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza has set up a committee to investigate the incident as well as demanding an explanation from the deputy superintendent of Mauripur police over the incident.

The DIG also warned the station house officer (SHO) Mauripur of repercussions if suspects involved in the Hawksbay robbery incident were not caught within a week. “Action will be taken against the SHO if the suspects are not arrested,” he said.

It should be noted that at least 82 people have lost their lives in the robbery resistance incidents in Karachi this year. Whereas, as per the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 10,323 mobile phones have been snatched in Karachi in just six months — from January to June — this year, including 1,433 last month.