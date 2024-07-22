Accountability court extends physical remand of PTI founder, wife

In the new Toshakhana reference, the Accountability Court extended the physical remand of the PTI founder and his wife for another 7 days.

The accountability court accepting the NAB's plea, approved the physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi while the NAB had sought a 14-day extension in the physical remand.

Moreover, the NAB submitted the progress report of the investigation of the accused in Adiala Jail to the court hearing the Toshakhana case.

The accused will be produced in the court again on July 29.

On July 14, the Accountability Court had approved the physical remand of former Prime Minister and his wife in the new reference.