Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Accountability court extends physical remand of PTI founder, wife

Accountability court extends physical remand of PTI founder, wife
Web Desk
5:33 PM | July 22, 2024
National

In the new Toshakhana reference, the Accountability Court extended the physical remand of the PTI founder and his wife for another 7 days.

The accountability court accepting the NAB's plea, approved the physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi while the NAB had sought a 14-day extension in the physical remand.

Moreover, the NAB submitted the progress report of the investigation of the accused in Adiala Jail to the court hearing the Toshakhana case.

The accused will be produced in the court again on July 29.

On July 14, the Accountability Court had approved the physical remand of former Prime Minister and his wife in the new reference. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024