Air ambulance service becomes operational in Punjab

LAHORE - Air ambulance service became operational in Punjab on Sunday when Haleema Bibi belonging to Mianwali was shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment after she fell from a roof.

A handout claimed this happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan. The Surgeon of DHQ Hospital Mianwali advised to immediately shift Haleema Bibi to Rawalpindi for her treatment as the facility to perform this kind of surgery was not available at the hospital.

Soon after getting information and on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Haleema Bibi was immediately shifted to Rawalpindi through the air ambulance trial service. The doctors administered an operation on Haleema Bibi.

The handout further stated that on the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the life of Haleema Bibi belonging to Mianwali has been saved due to being timely shifted to Rawalpindi through the air ambulance. Forty years old Haleema Bibi was in a critical condition after falling from a roof. It was highly essential to timely shift the patient to a big hospital for the sake of saving her precious life. The family members of Haleema Bibi while praying for the CM said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proved to be an angel of blessing and may Allah Almighty grant her long life and success.

The chief minister in her message to the family members of Haleema Bibi said,” The one who saved one life, saved the whole humanity. Thank God, I adhered to the ordains of Allah Almighty.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also appealed to the whole nation to pray for Haleema Bibi’s complete recovery of health. She added,” It is my earnest prayer and desire to wipe out grief and anguish from the life of every citizen.”

CM TAKES NOTICE BURNING ALIVE OF YOUTH IN PAKPATTAN

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of burning alive a youth by the opponents over the dispute of a shop in Pakpattan. The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.