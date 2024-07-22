Any leverage to May 9 perpetrators will further foment chaos, says ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday addressed an important press conference.

The ISPR DG started his press conference by saying that the purpose of this communication was to clarify the army’s stance on some important matters, adding that organised propaganda was being amplified by certain quarters who spread false and concocted news against the armed forces in recent times.

He said it had become necessary to speak about these issues from time to time.

Briefing the media on the efforts of the security forces against rooting out terrorism, he said the security forces carried out 22,409 intelligence-based operations which resulted in elimination of 31 high-profile terrorists. He said 137 personnel embraced martyrdom during these operations.

He said the security forces were conducting 112 operations on a daily basis.

Responding to a question regarding ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam’, he said it was unlike previous opeartions. "No one is going to be displaced this time round," he added.

Elaborating on the Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, he said an announcement was made on June 22 last following a meeting headed by the prime minister in which all stakeholders were involved.

He said it was unanimously agreed in the meeting that the National Action Plan (NAP) of 2021 would be implemented in letter and spirit to cleanse Pakistan of terrorism.