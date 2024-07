KHANEWAL - Amina Rao, a brilliant student of Army Public School FWO Multan, has secured first position in Army Public School by securing 1048/1100 marks in the matriculation exams. Amina Rao, is daughter of Pak Navy’s Retired MCPO Nadeem Akhtar. Public, Social, Education Circle congratulates her father Nadham Akhtar and teachers for her outstanding performance. She has given credit of her success to her teachers and parents and expressed her desire to serve humanity being a good person.