Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC dismisses Qureshi's video link plea in May 9 cases

ATC dismisses Qureshi's video link plea in May 9 cases
Web Desk
12:27 PM | July 22, 2024
National

The anti-terrorism court, Lahore has turned down the request of senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to appear via video link in the May 9 cases.

During the hearing of May 9 cases on Monday, the counsel of Qureshi requested the court for appearance through video link. However, the judge rejected the plea.

The court directed Qureshi to appear in person for the trial.

The former Foreign Minister is behind the bars in Adiala Jail. Four days ago, he was brought to Lahore in connection with his cases being heard by the ATC.

However, after the hearing, Qureshi was sent back to Adiala Jail.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024