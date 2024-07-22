ATC dismisses Qureshi's video link plea in May 9 cases

The anti-terrorism court, Lahore has turned down the request of senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to appear via video link in the May 9 cases.

During the hearing of May 9 cases on Monday, the counsel of Qureshi requested the court for appearance through video link. However, the judge rejected the plea.

The court directed Qureshi to appear in person for the trial.

The former Foreign Minister is behind the bars in Adiala Jail. Four days ago, he was brought to Lahore in connection with his cases being heard by the ATC.

However, after the hearing, Qureshi was sent back to Adiala Jail.