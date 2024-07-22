Monday, July 22, 2024
Bangladesh court scraps most job quotas

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, International

DHAKA   -   Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped most quotas on government jobs after nationwide action led by students spiralled into clashes that killed at least 139 people, but some organisers said the protests would continue. Dismissing a lower court order, the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division directed that 93 percent of government jobs should be open to candidates on merit, said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, under which 56 percent of jobs were reserved for groups such as freedom fighters’ families, women and people from underdeveloped districts. But the lower court reinstated it last month, sparking the protests and an ensuing clampdown that included an internet shutdown and a curfew with the army on the streets. The recent clashes followed similar violent protests ahead of January’s national elections by Hasina’s opponents in response to what they called her authoritarian rule, and by garment workers demanding better pay amid high inflation. “Students have clearly said they are in no way part of the violence and arson that have taken place in Bangladesh since Monday,” Amin Uddin said.

PIAF concerned as Pakistan major export markets show poor growth

Agencies

