Biden withdraws from US presidential race

US President Joe Biden on Sunday withdrew from the race for the US presidency and endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as nominee of the Democratic Party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement posted on X.

Biden offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to replace him as presidential candidate in the coming elections to be held on Nov. 5.

"Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.

Biden said he will address the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

His candidacy has been in the spotlight following his dismal performance against former President Donald Trump in a presidential debate late last month.

Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin amid rising calls for Biden to withdraw from the race.

Later in a statement, Harris said she is honored to have Biden's endorsement, adding that her "intention is to earn and win this nomination".

"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she said.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," Harris wrote.

According to CNN, citing a source familiar with the issue, plans for Biden to withdraw from the race were put into action on Saturday night and finalized today.

Biden is still recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis, resting at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Endorsements

Following Biden's endorsement for Harris, several lawmaker and prominent Democrats were quick to throw their support behind the vice president.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed Harris for president in a statement, saying "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can do to support her".

Senator Tim Kaine also endorsed Harris and said on X that "I'm looking forward to working with my friend @KamalaHarris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Mike Levin and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragan are among those who voiced support for Harris.

Meanwhile, several House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, called for Biden to resign from the presidency.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," said Johnson in a statement.