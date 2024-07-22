Monday, July 22, 2024
BISP starts registration for Sikh families

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  In a historic development, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme  (BISP) has started the registration process for the Sikh community in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The registration process has been commenced in pursuance of the directives of Chairperson of the BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid.

BISP field staff is actively conducting surveys of deserving Sikh families to include them in the program, reflecting the promise and commitment made by the chairperson to the Sikh community. This initiative reflects Senator Rubina Khalid’s firm commitment to ensure that all deserving families, regardless of their religious background, receive the support and benefits of the BISP. Sikh community has expressed their gratitude to Senator Rubina Khalid and appreciated her efforts towards their welfare through BISP.

During her recent visit to Buner, Senator Rubina Khalid met with members of the Sikh community at Pir Baba Gurdwara.

She guided the Sikh women through the BISP registration process and instructed the staff at the BISP office in Buner to facilitate the survey for deserving women from the Sikh community.

Agencies

