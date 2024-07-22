CCPO reviews key performance indicators of Police Department

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Sunday to review key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess performance of the Police Department. SSP Admin Atif Nazir briefed the participants on the implementation of KPIs. Various wings of Lahore Police performance were evaluated during the meeting. Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore emphasised the importance of officers demonstrating their professional skills to enhance their performance. He directed supervisory officers to conduct regular field visits to ensure effective command and control and providing relief to the public. Kamyana highlighted the establishment of open courts in the mosques and public places in their respective areas to address citizens concerns promptly. He stressed the need for thorough investigations to prevent injustice against the innocent and as well as those criminals who escape from punishment. He issued directives for joint team operations. CCPO Lahore ensured rigorous actions to eradicate crimes, prioritizing to redress complaints by women and children.

The meeting also underscored the enhancement of investigation standards, timely registration of FIRs and ensuring merit-based investigations to deliver justice. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, and Divisional SPs attended the meeting.