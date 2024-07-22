Cleaning of railway stations, yards, coaches ordered

LAHORE - Aamir Baloch, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, has issued a nationwide directive to clean all railway station yards across the country. The Railway sources said on Sunday that following an article’s publication in a newspaper, the CEO mandated an immediate clean-up operation, including at the prominent Karachi Cantt station. Acting swiftly on these instructions, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Nasir Khalili supervised the cleaning of the Karachi yard. Aamir Baloch further instructed the Divisional Superintendents (DS) of all railway divisions to ensure cleaning of railway coaches and yards within a week. The CEO emphasised that all coaches would be sanitised and cleared of pollutants, including bedbugs, to provide passengers with a comfortable journey. He asserted that any presence of dirt and filth in railway stations and trains would not be tolerated, warning that strict action would be taken against those responsible for neglecting these standards.